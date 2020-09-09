The Town of Three Rivers will have three candidates vying to represent Ward 9 this month.
The by-election will be held on Monday, September 21.
Candidates include: Paul Morrison of St. Georges; Robert MacDonald of Cardigan and Ray Brow of Georgetown Royalty.
Nominations for candidacy closed last Friday.
The vacant seat was created by former councillor Isaac MacIntyre earlier this year. He resigned to focus on his professional career.
This will be the first by-election since the town amalgamated in 2018.
