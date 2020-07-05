A 36-year-old male and two passengers, a 30-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, are dead following a single vehicle crash on Route 3 in Georgetown Royalty just after 2:20 am on Sunday, July 5.
A fourth person in the vehicle, a 24-year-old female, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was from Kings County.
Georgetown Fire Department, Montague Fire Department and Kings District RCMP were called to the scene.
The vehicle left the highway and was found in an embankment of a ditch.
The investigation into the collision is in the early stages and continues. RCMP are interested in speaking to the driver of a white Ford truck who may have witnessed the collision. If you were in the area at that time, please contact Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300.
