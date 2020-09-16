The contest to represent Ward 9 in Three Rivers Council is hotter this by-election than it was in 2018 when Isaac MacIntyre won the councillor’s position by acclamation.
Mr MacIntyre resigned earlier this year to devote more time to his own career development.
Ray Brow, Robert MacDonald and Paul Morrison have emerged as candidates.
The electoral ward stretches from Cardigan along the north side of the river to Bruce Point. It includes those living along Launching Road, up and around Primrose Road and all roads in between. A stretch of the Seven Mile Road marks the better part of the ward’s western border.
The advance polll was held on Saturday, September 12.
The election date is Monday, September 21, from 9 am to 7 pm at the same location. Voters will be required to present identification showing who they are and where they live.
Questions can be directed to the elections office at 1-902-795-2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.