The Town of Three Rivers council members discussed tax rates at a special meeting in Georgetown Monday evening.
Council is currently going through details for the 2020/2021 budget and the topic of introducing a blanket tax rate for the region was heavily discussed.
“Our three different levels of tax rates were loosely based on services available in the prior communities and that is what we’ve been working off but now we’re all one community.
"If someone lives in one former community but they get the services equivalent at a level in another community, should they pay more taxes for those services? Do we want to be fair and consistent and proceed in that manner?” CAO Jill Walsh asked the councillors.
Currently there are commercial and non-commercial tax rates for each of the seven communities and unincorporated areas.
Ms Walsh said she spoke with staff from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission in the spring of 2019. She was told the issue of the different water and sewer rates would have to be remedied quickly as they received complaints of residents paying a 10 per cent surcharge on their bills.
Ms Walsh said IRAC granted some leeway to bring rates in line and remove surcharges along with property tax rate adjustments but “they’re not going to wait a whole lot longer.”
The Memorandum of Settlement between the amalgamated communities states in Section 4.1 that Lorne Valley, Lower Montague and Valleyfield non-commercial rate payers will pay $0.09 for a 10-year period.
Government has committed to pay the remaining $0.04 for that time period.
Should the town wish to adjust tax rates in a way that would affect these communities or unincorporated areas, they would need permission from the province.
Tax rates for unincorporated areas are completely subsidized by the province for the first five years of amalgamation.
No decisions were made at the meeting. However, a motion put forward by Councillor Gerard Holland to freeze tax rates for the next fiscal year, was tabled to a February 18 meeting.
Councillor John MacFarlane said it would be best to have an idea what the expenses for the coming fiscal year would be before deciding tax rates which serve as the only source of revenue the town controls.
The remaining sources are equalization payments from the province and revenue through fines, development permits and grants.
At total of 34 per cent of the town’s budget this year was generated from property taxes.
