The Town of Three Rivers council will be reduced to 10 members until a by-election is held next month.
At the monthly meeting on Monday night a motion was approved unanimous- ly granting Councillor Wayne Spin a three month leave of absence for medical reasons.
While Coun Spin, who was not present at the meeting, will keep his seat, a by- election is needed to fill a seat left vacant by Isaac MacIntyre, who resigned to focus on his professional development.
Council also awarded a tender to extend the Great Trail in Georgetown to Kings County Construction for $69,806.50.
The project will be comprised of four gravel sections beginning at the West Street Beach and run between Grafton and Glenelg Streets west to Kent Street. Another portion will start at the corner of West and Water Streets and intersect with the other portion near Fitzroy Street.
Funding for the project is shared between Gas Tax Funds, $35,000 from The Great Trail organization and an anonymous donation.
Also at Monday’s meeting an amendment to the disposal of assets policy relat- ed to land and property deemed surplus was approved. Requests to purchase land or property that has not been declared surplus will now undergo a process to determine if it would be sold within 60 days of the request.
The amendment was brought forward by Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston. She was concerned projects would be held up if a developer had to wait two years for property to be declared surplus.
A list of lands under the town’s owner- ship was declared surplus and included municipal streets in Georgetown and Montague and a parcel of land eyed by the PEI Housing Corporation to create affordable housing in Georgetown.
Council passed a motion to amend the harassment policy to include a section about reporting workplace harassment complaints to Occupational Health and Safety.
The town will spend $10,200 on costs with Elections PEI to upgrade database information the organization provides to voters in the town.The upgrades will come into effect alongside the findings of the Electoral Boundaries Commission for the 2022 municipal election.
Council will also request the province address a property in the Lower Montague area under the province’s Unsightly Property Act.
Under the act, a provincial inspector can issue a clean-up order to the property owner or whoever occupies it. The order can be for the demolition, remedy or construction of whatever is deemed necessary.
The town will invest surplus money in the operating account for the next year. Council approved a motion to invest funds in a Guaranteed Investment Certificate with the Bank of Montreal at an interest rate of one per cent.
