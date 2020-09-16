Three Rivers Council will review a report on the new electoral boundaries at the Committee of Council meeting later this month.
The report created by the Electoral Boundaries Commission will spell out the details on the new eight ward system voted on by council back in February of this year. There are currently 10 wards.
The major task for the commission who created the report was drawing up eight wards that follow specifications in the Municipal Government Act.
“You have to balance the number of voters for each ward,” Joan Marks, Clerk of Council, said.
The stipulation is laid out in Section 39(4) of the Municipal Government Act.
Ms Marks said the number of properties per ward must also be balanced.
“You’re working with two sets of data trying to figure out the people in each ward,” she said.
The COC meeting will be on September 28. If moved forward the report on the ward system will be up for approval on the October 13 council meeting.
The new system will come into effect for the 2022 municipal election.
