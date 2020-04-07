Three Rivers Council voted six to four against accepting funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to build a pavilion on the Montague waterfront.
“I have some grave concerns with this project,” said Councillor Jane King, who in the end voted in favour of accepting ACOA funding.
“I guess I would call it, at this time, frivolous,” she said, noting her concern over government spending in the economy, currently affected by COVID-19.
ACOA offered the municipality $396,000 in funding for the project. The province had offered $100,000 towards the cost as well.
“The world is going to hopefully go back to normal,” said Mayor Edward MacAulay. “When the recovery does start, governments are going to want to see projects continue on and follow through because it keeps people working.”
Councillors raised concerns including maintenance costs of about $3 000 per year and the projected use of money from the $164,000 Montague reserve fund.
“I do not think we should be spending this kind of money on a pavilion,” said Councillor Alan Munro, who voted against the motion to accept funding.
“This is all taxpayer dollars, this isn’t free money by any means,” Coun Monro said. “It’s just another building to maintain.”
Other concerns included the loss of green space on the waterfront and the fact the proposed business plan, drafted by the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation, projected losses for at least three years.
“It’s a project in its infancy.” said Councillor John MacFarlane in defending the project proposal.
Coun MacFarlane voted in favour of accepting funding now and suggested the plan could be developed later.
“Three Rivers could decline the funding but it is money on the table with no guarantee it will ever be there again,” he said.
“I just wish councillors would consider there’s a half a million dollars on the table here that can come to Three Rivers,” Coun King said. “Nothing is cut in stone, the location can be changed, the design can be changed.”
“We currently have buildings we can’t maintain now in Three Rivers and we’re adding more infrastructure,” Coun Monro said. “It just doesn’t make sense as a taxpayer.”
“I think we should worry about finishing a few projects before we jump into something like this,” said Councillor Wayne Spin.
He reminded council there is no sign yet of where the new town hall will be built.
Voting in favour of the motion were Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston along with Councillors Ronnie Nicholson, Cameron MacLean and John MacFarlane. Those opposed were Cody Jenkins, Jane King, Alan Munro, Cindy MacLean, David McGrath and Wayne Spin.
