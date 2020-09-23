A Three Rivers councillor who voted down a development per- mit application from the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute sees it as a proxy for large developments in general in Three Rivers.
The permit would allow GWBI to construct a second residence at its monastery in Brudenell.
Councillor Ronnie Nicholson said he voted against it because of the wider implications of the project.
“This isn’t just about the development itself, this is about the larger impacts in the community,” Councillor Nicholson said.
The residence project is part of the second phase of the GWBI’s master plan.
Councillor Nicholson is concerned over the number of homes in and around the area being bought and remaining empty most of the year, something he sees as contributing to the lack of housing for permanent residents.
Coun Nicholson said the town has had discussions with GWBI in the past but “I don’t know if they really seem to grasp the impact of what we’re trying to say.”
Councillor David McGrath supports the permit and said he feels the time and effort put into GWBI’s master plan was well thought out.
The plan is a 94-page document outlining the phases of development, water usage, traffic considerations, and planning principles being taken into consideration for the entire campus.
“It wasn’t drawn on the back of a napkin with a crayon,” he said.
Coun McGrath was one of three councilors who voted in favour of the permit last Monday night.
For Anne Van Donkersgoed, the issue of land use and development is paramount.
“We need to have a plan that protects farmland from being developed and that we still have an opportunity to farm,” Ms Van Donkersgoed said.
She said the province or town should adopt legislation to control who can buy homes and how many. She was referring to people who have bought homes to be closer to family members attending GWBI.
Throughout the process of GWBI developing its monastery, there have been calls of racial prejudice from residents arguing for and against the development. Ms Van Donkersgoed is adamant the issue involves land use, not race.
“The nuns I have met are lovely people and they’re very peaceful,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with them as individuals but if they build a huge facility and their family and friends buy property, that’s not building into our community.”
If the permit were to come back to council for approval, Coun Nicholson said he would need to see a development agreement, further public input and options to mitigate the housing issue in the area.
In the meantime, he would like to see the town sit down with members of the public to work on resolving the issues around land use and housing availability.
“I take no joy in voting that (permit) down,” Coun Nicholson said.
The Graphic reached out to GWBI and received an email which read the nuns “need some quiet time to pray and contemplate, so we are still undecided about our next steps.”
The permit application was turned down by a vote of 7-3 at a Three Rivers meeting in Montague last Monday evening.
Councillors Cindy MacLean, John MacFarlane, Ronnie Nicholson, Gerard Holland, Alan Munro, Cody Jenkins and Deputy-Mayor Debbie Johnston voted against the application.
Councillors Jane King, Cameron MacLean and David MacGrath voted in favour of the town approving the permit. Councillors Jane King and Cameron MacLean also sit on the Three Rivers Planning Board.
