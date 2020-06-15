Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston brought a motion to council during a Federation of PEI Municipalities report to change the name of the town to the Municipality of Three Rivers.
She said she has heard from many residents who would prefer the change.
A request for the amendment would have to be made to the Municipal Government Act before the end of June.
“You can’t send someone to Three Rivers. You can’t give them directions to Three Rivers. I think municipality much better describes the area,” Deputy Mayor Johnston said.
Most of the town’s branding uses Town of Three Rivers, according to CAO Jill Walsh.
The motion was passed.
On another matter Mayor Ed MacAulay told council he received interest from residents in the Corraville area to become a part of Three Rivers.
A previously awarded tender for a diesel generator for the Georgetown Fire Department has come back to council to be reapproved due to economic spin-off from COVID-19.
Community Services Manager Dorothy MacDonald told council the price quoted by Toromont CAT in Charlottetown was no longer valid days after it was approved because of the state of the US dollar due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tender was $36,124.96.
Council approved a quote from Cummins Canada for $34,932. A savings just over $1,000. The motion received unanimous support.
A contract for the town’s official plan and zoning bylaw creation has been awarded to Fotenn Planning and Design of Ottawa, Ontario.
The firm will be charged with creating an official plan for development in Three Rivers and creating a town-wide zoning bylaw which would replace existing bylaws. The contract is valued at $37,194 and will involve consultants coming to the community.
The town will also apply to host a portion of the 2023 Canada Winter Games at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. The Games will be held on PEI and will feature 20 sports involving young amateur athletes. The last time they were hosted by the province (Charlottetown) was in 1991.
Council supports the request in seeing it as further economic development in the community.
“It looks like there’s quite a range of improvements that will happen with that funding if we are approved,” Mayor Ed MacAulay said.
The Community Welfare League has agreed to pay the town’s 26 per cent share of associated costs. The town will also apply to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for funding assistance.
Council has agreed to support two local eateries looking expand physical spaces this summer.
The Wheelhouse in Georgetown and Bogside Brewing in Montague requested a letter of support for their applications to the PEI Liquor Control Commission. Each business wishes to expand outdoor seating areas to accommodate patron’s physical distancing.
A letter will be sent to the Department of Municipal Affairs regarding concerns over policing in the Three Rivers area. The town inherited an extended service contract between the former Town of Montague and Kings District RCMP to pay for the services of one officer.
The letter requests the agreement be terminated effective October 1.
A new policy was adopted regarding procurement for the town. Currently Three Rivers is implementing the former own of Montague’s procurement policy which will be phased out by the new policy.
The new policy includes a section on procuring items through local vendors. A definition of local is not set out in the policy but town accountant Ashley Higginbotham said “as close as we can get to the Town of Three Rivers is where we would like to go.”
Council moved to create a new position of town planner. The individual would mentor under town development officer Gary Smith and would work towards being his replacement. His original agreement was for two to three years and the town is into the first year.
Council has approved the renaming of the Cardigan Minor Ball Association to the Three Rivers Minor Ball Association. The field complex in Cardigan the association operates will remain known as the Cardigan Minor Ball Complex.
An amendment to the town fees bylaw was approved and will see the amount come in line with the province. Residential development permits from the province cost $260 and $600 for commercial.
