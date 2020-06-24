Georgetown and Montague residents could see a hike in utility rates following a series of insurance claims from 2019.
Last year the Town of Three Rivers made four claims under its blanket insurance policy (one policy for all the departments).
This combined with increased maintenance costs to the utilities led to a need to increase rates.
The town has applied to Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission for the rate increase.
The insurance claims involved a confidential legal issue, the Montague town hall fire, roof replacement of the Kings Playhouse and damage to Cardigan wharf during Tropical Storm Dorian. A claim on another confidential legal issue is still open.
Insurance for the Montague water and sewer utilities combined previously cost $6,400 annually. Insurance for the same utilities in the 2020-21 budget is $17,900.
Georgetown residents would see a 12 per cent increase and Montague’s increase would be 8 per cent, all to take effect in September if approved. Montague would see a second increase of 8 per cent in September 2021.
“In a nutshell, the numbers during budget didn’t flesh out when we did our projections into the future for the Montague utility,” CAO Jill Walsh said.
“When we started looking at anticipated repairs and maintenance, we realized it was going to be more substantial than we thought. So we thought we better break (the Montague increase) into two years.”
The high reassessment for insurance is due in part to the town being a newer entity.
IRAC will accept written and email comments on the increase in the coming weeks before making its decision.
