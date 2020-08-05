The Town of Three Rivers will not be changing its designation to a municipality after councillors received a letter from Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox.
In the letter, read to council by Mayor Ed MacAulay at the Committee of Council meeting in Georgetown last week, Minister Fox stated the Town of Three Rivers was not allowed to legally change the name to the Municipality of Three Rivers due to section 12 (1)(b) of the Municipal Government Act, which says a municipality with a population between 4,000 to 14,999 and a property assessment between $200,000,000 and $749,999,999 will be given the designation of a town.
Council passed a motion to request the name change at the June council meeting.
A number of requests for a decision will be on the agenda for next month’s council meeting including a $10,000 bill for updating election information with Elections PEI. The charges are to update the voter information database Elections PEI has for voters in the Three Rivers area.
Councillor Gerard Holland inquired if handling elections internally was possible. CAO Jill Walsh said it is possible but the option to go through Elections PEI would be preferable as the organization has the infrastructure and knowledge for running elections.
A decision on an unsightly property in Lower Montague will be on the agenda next month. Coun. Holland said he and Councillor Ronnie Nicholson had discussions with the property owner to deal with the unsightly property but a resolution could not be met.
A decision will be made at next month’s council meeting on investing surplus money in the town’s operating account. The money in question is made up of surplus funds and money from an insurance claim after the town hall in Montague burned down.
Other decisions on the agenda next month will be an amendment to the Town’s harassment policy, a decision on running water to the new maintenance building in Georgetown and an extension to the great trail
I'm alarmed by the delusions of grandeur that are being evidenced by the mayor and members of the council. First, a regiment of expensive signs trumpeting to one and all Welcome to Three Rivers (that has been criticized before the council) an absolutely unnecessary pedestrian bridge over the Montague River (voted out in council) and now a provincial slap down for a grandiose new designation. Here are some options for the mayor to propose again: Grand Realm of Three Rivers, or The Imperial Commonwealth of Three Rivers! Or, the Supreme Dominion of Three Rivers. Or just, Three Rivers - the Biggest, Grandest, Largest and most Splendid Place on the Face of the Earth. Is there a proposal in the budget for a reviewing stand to be built on Main Street for the mayor and the council to accept the adulation of the masses during the next torch lit rally? Better look into that!
