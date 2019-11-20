The Town of Three Rivers plans to build a new administration office in Montague but Mayor Ed MacAulay won't confirm if it will be a town hall.
Three Rivers posted an expression of interest dated November 14 for architect services to design and cost a 6,000 square-foot administrative office building on the site of the old Montague Town Hall.
The estimated budget for the new office on Queens Road is listed as $1 million.
Mayor MacAulay said the priority is office space. Current administration occupy temporary office space in Montague and Georgetown.
At present meetings are held in various facilities around Three Rivers.
“One standard place would be the best for (administration staff) and that makes sense but we also have to look at what people feel is in the best interest for all of Three Rivers” Mayor MacAulay said.
The meeting minutes for an administration office committee meeting in August show replacement coverage for the building capped at $978,000.
The specifications for the building are for office space for 12 employees; two committee rooms and council chambers.
The expression of interest included specifications for design of a 4,000 square foot expansion to be used in the future if and when needed.
“We can look at the town hall down the road in another two or three years once people get a better picture of what Three Rivers is going to be like,” Mayor MacAulay said.
The property is listed in the document as 20,000 square feet. Space on the property not used in the building’s footprint will be used for landscaping and parking.
Expressions of interest will be accepted until December 5. When the architecture services are awarded, the party must have a list of estimated costs and a preliminary design ready by February 14 2020. The party will also have 120 days once they are awarded the contract to have specifications and designs ready for public tender.
Mayor MacAulay estimates it will be two years before the new building opens in Montague.
“We want the architects to look at all the possibilities,” he said.
