At the first council meeting of 2020, the Town of Three Rivers unanimously voted to move toward purchasing a generator for the Georgetown Fire Hall.
On Monday night, at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, council agreed call for tenders for a new 50 kilowatt generator for the Georgetown facility.
The unit will be used to supplement power at the fire hall and for the department’s new pager system. The motion included expanding the generator’s use to the Georgetown maintenance building. The generator could also be used to power the Kings Playhouse in emergencies.
Earlier in the meeting Ray Brow of Georgetown Royalty inquired about the status of the town using the Playhouse as an official warming centre for the town.
Mr Brow spoke to council on this subject last month highlighting the assets of creating a warming centre at the Playhouse.
The council has not yet brought a motion forward regarding this specifically.
In other council news the town passed a motion to accept suggestions, requests and comments about the next annual budget until January 31. The town will hold a public meeting about the budget on February 3.
Council passed a motion to create a planning board for the town to oversee the creation of a community development plan as well as the town’s zoning bylaw. The board will be made up of council members and the public. An expression of interest will be brought to council at a later meeting for members of the public to apply.
Currently there are planning boards for Montague, Brudenell and Georgetown. Once council approves the new board, the other three will be dissolved.
Council agreed to support establishing a parking spot for the disabled on the north end of the Cardigan bridge close to the gazebo. The request for support was brought forward by Jock MacDonald of Cardigan at a previous meeting. The creation of the space falls under the jurisdiction of the province’s Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.
Each community will keep its reserve funds that were acquired prior to amalgamation.
According to the reserve funds bylaw, money put into each community’s reserve stems from assets each one brought with it into amalgamation.
The Montague reserve will have $1,685,425 allocated; Georgetown, $233,556; Cardigan, $172,196; Brudenell, $68,751; Valleyfield, $18,593; Lorne Valley, $12,019 and Lower Montague $10,889.
For the next three years MRSB Chartered Public Accountants of Charlottetown will perform auditing services for the town.
Council passed a unanimous motion to contract the firm after receiving three tenders with MRSB submitting the least expensive. The first two years of auditing services will cost $14,467 per year. The third year will cost $14,797.
