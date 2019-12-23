The Town of Three Rivers council finished off its first full year with a look to what residents want to see in their community’s future.
At the last Committee of Council meeting for 2019, last Monday, councillors heard from Dawn Binns who conducted a series of open meetings with the amalgamated community.
Ms Binns, who is contracted by the town for marketing, gave a summarized report about over-arching themes throughout four consultations held earlier in the fall.
One recurring theme was youth engagement during a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis Ms Binns did on the meetings.
One topic brought to light was youth engagement.
“The message you can take away is these are things important to people,” Ms Binns said.
Other topics discussed during consultations were community strength, town governance and housing.
The purpose was to give residents a voice. The input will be used for the town’s master community plan as well as the annual budget.
“It’s a good first step,” Ms Binns said, noting approximately 120 residents attended the consultations.
A full copy of the plan is posted on Three Rivers’ website in the bylaws section. Go to https://threeriverspei.com
Special speaker, Mike Redmond of the Salvation Army Bedford MacDonald House in Charlottetown, also attended the council meeting.
Mr Redmond gave an update about the operation of the only men-specific shelter on the Island. He has visited various councils around the province speaking about the shelter, its successes, and issues guests at the house are experiencing.
“What we’re trying to do is get across Prince Edward Island to ... educate people on what homelessness and poverty look like and what the numbers are,” Mr Redmond said.
Over the past year, he said the average night stays a month grew from 53 to 356. He estimates that by year-end the shelter will have had over 3,600 night stays.
Bedford MacDonald House became a 24-hour operation this year meaning it accepts both day and nighttime guests.
Mr Redmond lamented that housing is only one of the things needed to help guests at Bedford MacDonald House.
“People always ask me what’s the number one thing you need, but time is the most important thing because our system as such always tries to rush people through whether it’s addiction services or transitions units,” Mr Redmond said. “It takes a long time for a person to heal when they come from a trauma situation.”
Council moved a number of requests for decision forward including a motion for a pre-budget consultation process. The process would call for at least one public consultation session for residents to give input on items for next year’s annual budget.
The process is a stipulation dictated by the Municipal Government Act.
Council also moved forward a request for a decision on disabled parking at the gazebo near the corner of Water Street and Wharf Road in Cardigan.
Concerns were raised by Dorothy MacDonald that the location is close to high traffic areas, raising potential safety hazards.
A parking space falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Transportation.
Council will also decide on the composition of the planning board at its January meeting. The board will consist of seven individuals from both council and the public.
The planning board would be responsible for developing Three Rivers’ new zoning bylaw and any issues related to developments.
Three Rivers Development Officer Gary Smith said the reason for the size of the board is to allow for a more diverse range of individuals and experience.
Council will also decide on a motion regarding allocations for reserve funds. There are seven reserve funds, one for each of the former communities that amalgamated. The amount each reserve fund will have is calculated from the memorandum of settlement when Three Rivers was first created.
Other decisions by council include a tender for auditing services for the town, a generator for the Georgetown Fire Station, a land variance for a Lower Montague property, and the creation of an electoral boundaries commission.
Mayor Ed MacAulay presented a year-end report highlighting the community’s various accomplishments in 2019.
