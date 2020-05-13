The Town of Three Rivers Council is keeping up its regular meeting schedule over the past month but with limited public access.
Video conferencing technology has allowed for meetings via computers.
The technology allows for special speakers and media to sit in on the meetings, but the public participates in a limited capacity.
According to Three Rivers’ website, the public is asked to email the town with input on town matters before noon on council meeting days.
Should any of the public want to attend the video meetings, they first have to contact the town office.
According to Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay, the public is not being allowed to sit in the meetings because of technological issues.
“Unfortunately, we just don’t know how big that would be and I don’t think we have the capacity to do that,” said Mayor Ed MacAulay.
The video conference company’s website shows numerous video calling plans all of which include a maximum of 100 participants (viewers) or more.
The technology has allowed the council to maintain some normalcy to the schedule for town business but Mayor MacAulay says “it’s not the best way of communicating.”
Immediately following each of the regular council and committee of council meetings, a recording is uploaded to the town’s website but only for a duration of three days.
“It does make it a little difficult to run a formal meeting,” he said.
The town has had three or four meetings using the video conferencing format.
The minutes for Three Rivers council and committee of council meetings are only available when they are adopted, typically a two month process from when a meeting occurs.
In phase three of the Province’s plan to lift public health restrictions, indoor gatherings of up to 15 people could potentially be given the go ahead. The number would allow an in-person council meeting attended by all councillors, the Mayor and staff. Mayor MacAulay said the topic of in-person meetings has not yet been discussed.
“Once we see it’s possible, we’ll definitely do it. No one that I’ve talked to really enjoys doing the( virtual) meeting,” said Mayor MacAulay.
