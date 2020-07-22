The 2020 Kings County Baseball League is three weeks old and already there are no more undefeated or winless teams.
The Morell Chevies handed the Peakes Bombers their first defeat of the 2020 season with a 3-2 decision over the Bombers at MacDonald Field in Peakes.
Nathan Jones continued his strong start to begin the season. He tossed a two hitter through five innings to earned the victory. Logan Gallant held the Bombers scoreless for the last two innings to earn the save. Rob Phelan pitched brilliantly in absorbing the loss. Phelan pitched a complete game seven hitter with five strike outs. Connor Myers hit a sac fly in the Bombers’ second to give Peakes the early lead at 1-0. The Chevies scored all three runs in the third. Duncan Picketts tied the game scoring Taylor Larkin. Logan MacDougall scored the go-ahead and winning runs when he hit a two run single. Steven O’Shea was the game’s top batter going 2/3. Cole MacLaren made his KCBL Chevie debut going 1-3 with a run scored. His younger brother Jake had one hit in three trips to the plate for the Bombers
In another nail-biter, Randy Taylor’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning earned the Alley Stratford Athletics a hard fought 3-2 decision over the Cardigan Clippers. Ryan MacIssac was the winner in relief of starter Ethan Francis. Joel MacEachern got the loss in relief of Issac Compton. It was the third straight win for the defending champs. Avery Arsenault went 1/2 with a stolen base to lead the Clippers. The A’s two previous wins were both by the shutout route.
Last Wednesday evening at MacNeill Field, Brady MacIssac and Ethan Francis combined to shut-out the Morell Chevies 2-0.
The Cardigan Clippers split a pair of games over the week.
On Wednesday evening in another one run contest, Cardigan defeated the Grant Thornton Tigers 6-5 at Memorial Field. The Tigers scored three runs on four hits to take an early 3-0 lead. The Clippers got two back in the bottom half of the fourth and the Tigers replied with a single run to take a 4-2 lead. Liam Laybolt’s two run single tied the game in the bottom of five before Josh MacDonald belted a double, scoring the winning runs in the sixth inning. Dean Carroll tossed the Clipper win while Tyson Blue was tagged with the loss. Avery Arsenault was 2/2 with two stolen bases for Cardigan and Spencer Montgomery was the Tigers’ top batter going 2/4 with a pair of RBIs.
The Grant Thornton Tigers got on the win sheet last Friday evening when they won the first game of a doubleheader at Memorial Field over the PEI Youth Selects 6-3. Tyler Johnston got the win. The Selects won game two 5-3 in a match called after five innings due to rain.
The Charlottetown Jays got back into action last Wednesday. They lost 8-2 to the Bombers. Some of the older gents from the Jays still have a strong competitive edge to the game. Greg ‘Stapes’ Stapleton went 2/2 while Craig ‘Coop’ Cooper batted 2/3. Mike Roberts was looking like a young Brooks Robinson down at third base picking a screeching liner off the turf before throwing a bullet over to first base. Top Bomber batters were Dillon Doucette and Colin Myers who had three hits each. Doucette had two doubles and a three run home run.
Once again this league has a tight race going on all fronts.
Peakes and The Athletics are both tied for top spot with 3-1 records. One half back are the Morell Chevies with a 3-2 record. The Cardigan Clippers are one game back of the leaders sitting with a .500 record at 2-2. The Grant Thornton Tigers are 1-4 and are a game and a half out of the final playoff position. The PEI Youth Selects have a 3-4 record and the Charlottetown Jays are 0-1.
Future games - Wednesday evening has a pair of 6:30 pm starts. Tigers/Jays at Memorial and Bombers/Athletics at MacNeill Field.
Sunday afternoon - Clippers/Bombers at 2 pm at MacDonald Field and Chevies/Tigers 6 pm at Memorial Field.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Avery Arsenault, with the Cardigan Clippers. In three games, Arsenault went 4/5 with four stolen bases.
