The first guests have been welcomed into Lennon Recovery House three years after the idea was first born to founder Dianne Young.
“It was emotional watching residents walk in here on Monday morning,” house manager Steve Guy said.
“People are going to get healthy and live their best lives again.”
Ms Young said it is a surreal feeling and she can see the current residents are comfortable.
“They feel like they are home,” she said.
Lennon House, located in South Rustico, is a home for individuals in long-term recovery from mental health and addictions and the first of its kind on PEI.
“What we are doing here is so important,” Mr Guy said, explaining how the recovery involves peer support and the support is long-term teaching people how to live again.
Mr Guy is in his 27th year of recovery and is confident in the skills of all the staff.
Ms Young spent years advocating for people with addictions both before and after she lost her son Lennon to suicide in 2013.
“I am proud we managed to do this with the help of so many people,” Ms Young said.
Though the structure, the former Belcourt Centre, was already in place Ms Young describes the project as being built from the ground up with the encouragement of so many people who shared the same goal, a place for people to pick up their lives and start over.
“We got it done and I am so grateful,” she said.
After years of generous donations and fundraisers held in communities across PEI raising more than $300,000 and provincial funding, the province’s latest $365,000 in funding enables the organization to open initially with seven beds for women.
“We are so passionate about this, but the passion of the community has been unbelievable,” Mr Guy added.
“The people are the backbone of everything that has happened to create this place.”
From the first variety concert at St Theresa’s Hall, the first basket raffle by the Davies family and the first Thanks for Giving motorcycle rally the families of loved ones lost to suicide have put their heart into seeing the facility become reality.
“It is amazing to see the transformation of the house,” Ms Young added.
The house has been renovated and when the third floor is complete it will be able to house 32 residents at a time, both men and women.
“This is the start of something good,” Mr Guy said .
“It is a good way to do it, to grow gradually.”
The provincial money essentially covers the cost of the first six months of operation.
Ms Young said she is extremely grateful for all the help and encouragement the organization has received from the province in the past three years, but in particular the last few months.
Even though the doors are open, Mr Guy said, the hope is people will continue to donate.
Aside from finishing renovations on the upper floor, a van is on the organization’s wish list.
More information can be found at www.lennonhouse.ca or by calling 902-963-4029.
