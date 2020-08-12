Here’s the big issue with PEI’s still vague back to school plan - it contradicts six months of messaging on the best way to avoid COVID-19 while missing an opportunity for transformational system change, still stuck in a ‘this is how we’ve always done it’ mentality.
Since March, Islanders have been told to social distance, wash hands and stay away from crowds. Now we send our children back to the classroom with promises high on rhetoric but short on dollars and specifics to back it up.
Delivering education in Island schools during a global pandemic is difficult. Many of our schools are old; classrooms are small and social distancing is virtually impossible, regardless of the plan created. Ventilation in many schools is inadequate. The adoption of cohorts, where students are grouped together, is no guarantee of success. Recommendations to use masks, when social distancing is not possible, is no guarantee of success. Staggered student pick up and drop off times is no guarantee of success.
Regardless of the plan followed, there is no guarantee of success, but we did expect a more imaginative and comprehensive road map when Minister Brad Trivers delivered his plan last week. Instead we heard the same talking points and buzzwords from last month, while relying on teachers and support staff to assume the hefty responsibility of making it work, without saying how it can be done while delivering an equitable and quality education.
Bus drivers are imperative - they get our children to and from schools safely. Now, with the mandated requirement to wear masks on buses, drivers must keep their eyes on the road while ensuring Billy in Row 12 doesn’t take his off. It’s a plan obviously ripe for issue - unless drivers can grow bionic eyes in the back of their heads. Or a sheriff is hired for every bus.
Government has talked of reducing class size, but offered no substance on what this will look like or how it will be implemented, other than a promise to use excess space, like resource rooms, where possible. We do know that teachers are expected to catch up on subject matter missed this spring, in core areas of math, English and science, while delivering current subject year curriculum. Teachers are still responsible for delivering a balanced education to all students, including those with special needs or modified curriculum. Now it must be delivered in a learning environment never experienced before. The number of teachers is not increasing dramatically, so maybe Minister Trivers can explain how he expects teachers to be in two places at once?
If a student or teacher develops COVID, a high probability, basic plans are in place to minimize in school contact. What is not in place is any plan for asymptomatic testing both in the school and community environment. Bringing students back will create the largest collective gathering of Islanders since March. While we have no active cases, it is naive to believe COVID is not still lurking in our communities. One case has the potential to impact a school, a family home, grandparent’s home and broader community. This is why asymptomatic testing, combined with tracking app utilizing both Bluetooth and GPS technology, is imperative.
PEI has no such mitigation plan, which means we are sending our children, teachers and support staff into a Petri dish hoping we can catch up, as we’ve been lucky to do twice recently at a continuing care facility and the QEH.
The spring shut down benefitted some students while negatively impacting others. If the Public Schools Branch had shown a modicum of inquisitiveness, we might have a better baseline of how and why the impact was felt. For instance, the bureaucracy only checked once if students logged into remote learning systems. It’s sorta like taking attendance once in three months. Not acceptable.
This basic information could have shaped our mental health response and identified impediments to learning in a digital reality. Potentially it could be used to help adapt the student curriculum and calendar. Instead we rely on the same school calendar starting September 8th because that’s how it’s always been done. It could have spurred new thinking like community partnering or mentors to deliver at least some components of curriculum. Why can’t a Red Seal carpenter teach a small group of children? Or a chef offer their expertise on healthy and nutritional cooking?
Why haven’t we asked families that already home school for their expertise? They’re already the experts at delivering high quality education minus the bureaucratic framework. As a province we would benefit from having a large number of children transition to home schooling. In many ways it offers a broader education, while potentially making social distancing more manageable in traditional settings. Even two or three students per classroom would have a major positive impact on public health safety.
Instead of seeing opportunity, the education system delivers what it can, as long as it fits in the immovable box of what its narrow vision deems possible.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.