To the Editor,
On July 7, governments led by Justin Trudeau and Jason Kenney agreed to major cuts to environmental monitoring of the oil sands due to the risk of spreading COVID-19. This, at a time when Alberta is considering allowing water from oil sands tailing ponds to be released into the Athabasca River.
Deeming oil sands production an essential service but protecting the health of indigenous people living downstream from the soil sands,a nonessential service, is a clear demonstration of the type of racism First Nations are subjected to across this country.
Facing protest from Alberta First Nations, the province’s NDP and other groups,the directive to end monitoring has been rescinded, but not before the federal government had approved it.
Prime Minister Trudeau is looking increasingly like a wolf in sheep’s clothing while Mr Kenney is simply following the timeworn practice of propping up industries in decline until, when there are no more concessions to be extracted, the industry in question shuts down and walks away leaving behind government debt, an environmental mess and vast numbers of unemployed who might have been spared had the province diversified its economy.
If, as Mr Kenney claims, the oil industry is viable, why does it need billions in government subsidies? Why are Canadian taxpayers paying for cleaning up spent oil wells that it was committed to pay for? Why should it be allowed to pollute the Athabasca River?
This would be just another predictable, sad, economic debacle were the planet not approaching a climate catastrophe.
Michael Pagé, Montague
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.