This week was all about exhibition games warming up to the season ahead. I know these matches are supposed to be friendly but Scott Annear didn’t look too friendly at the end of the game as Wayne Chaisson hardly let him get a point.
Thursday night competitive is going to be interesting this year with teams coming from Charlottetown.
I know Keith Nabuurs had a head-scratching game this week against Eddie MacKenzie. Eddie never gave up a point to Keith. I’m sure the next time Keith will be picking his game up to another level.
The King of Clubs this week was a pre-sold ticket with Yvonne Higgins winning $480 but still no King. Next week’s pot starts at $11,475. Come join the fun at the Montague Curling Club Thursday evenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.