Talking telehealth and telemedicine is not enough
Okay, near and far now understand the value of virtual health services and not before time.
“Given the success we’ve seen so far we’re looking at expanding this (telehealth) model to Kings County Memorial Hospital to improve emergency department access for people and benefit communities in that area of the province as well.” - PEI Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward
Even the slow out of the gate president of the United States is stressing the urgency of implementing telehealth during this COVID-19 crisis.
Stay home. In this challenging time telemedicine tools can allow access to doctors for the self isolated and stop unnecessary risk filled visits to an emergency department.
Dr. Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization (WHO): “Be fast, have no regrets. You must be the first mover. The virus will always get you if you don’t move quickly. If you need to be right before you move, you will never win.”
But where is the action in eastern PEI?
We need to see speed and action on the ground at KCMH. The first signs of virtual care coming to Kings County will be the training of staff. This is not complicated nor expensive but telehealth access needs to be underway now.
Time is of the essence.
Ray Brow,
Georgetown Royalty
Ray Brow, a pioneer of long term care on Prince Edward Island, is a former member of The Community and Hospital Infection Control Association (CHICA) – Canada and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA)
