When Crapaud’s only doctor left town more than two years ago the community grew tired of waiting for Health PEI to find a replacement. So it got to work creating the environment that would attract one. A medical office was built in the community centre and outfitted with all necessary equipment. There is a promise of free rent and even membership in the local curling club.
It is a great example of a community asserting control over its future.
Health PEI claims to support Crapaud’s efforts. But actions speak louder than words and Health PEI’s declaration that Crapaud and area residents can not use the word Crapaud in advertisements show the chronic institutional bias within the centralized bureaucracy. Only it can unlock the mysteries of health care recruitment and retention.
But it’s not true. Health PEI’s record of recruitment, and in particular retention, is one of ineffectiveness. And that’s being generous. This is a body that didn’t bother to conduct exit interviews with a stampede of psychiatrists leaving the province until the crisis became public. This is a body that time and again has paid lip service to rural health care.
Crapaud is right to ignore Health PEI’s advertising declaration.
Last week Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward publicly pronounced that Crapaud will get a doctor and a nurse practitioner as well as ready access to services such as mental health. (Previously the community was promised two nurse practitioners, but one position was inexplicably relocated to Cornwall).
One might be more inclined to believe the promise if the minister had bothered to tell the community first. Nope. Instead he went for the headline, similar to his reaction to the psychiatric service crisis when he announced five new specialists will be hired. Sounds great until you realize the positions have yet to be funded.
It was a promise without substance, only compounding a very real issue of trust across the Island.
Too often the health bureaucracy or its political minders announce solutions that fail to live up to the hype (think about the number of closures at rural emergency rooms compared to political promises of continuity of service). Yet the spotlight is never turned inward on the processes that deliver failure after failure.
There is desire within the new government to refocus health care recruitment on targeting individuals rather than hoping to find any warm body to fill a hole. It’s smart and long overdue. Too often we rely on checkbox recruitment. Did we attend a job fair? Check.
Are we doing enough to recruit health professionals with an existing affinity for PEI?
More than 300 students are enrolled in UPEI’s Faculty of Nursing. These students already have a positive opinion of the Island. But our efforts and incentives to entice them to stay post graduation fall short, despite a nursing shortage of 150 provincially that will only get worse as more retire or quit due to burnout.
Too often medical students with ties to the Island are not identified by Health PEI as priority targets for recruitment. Too often graduates who want to move home face a bureaucracy with little flexibility or imagination to make it happen. For instance if a young specialist wants to relocate to the Island but the ‘quota’ for that speciality is filled by a doctor approaching retirement, the bureaucracy simply says ‘Sorry, we’re full.’
If we can amortize a mortgage over 30 years, why can’t we do the same to invest in needed health care professionals? To lose young professionals simply because a ‘quota’ is full today makes no sense when the province is left scrambling to fill the hole in two or three years.
The challenge for the King government is piercing the stubborn core of Health PEI and changing entrenched attitudes. Thus far Aylward has not shown himself to be either strong or effective in moving the bureaucracy in new directions. He needs to be. If he continues to be a mouthpiece for a bureaucracy unwilling to change, then any plans the new government has are dead on arrival.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
