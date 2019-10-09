Michael Adamson of Vancouver donated old brownface pictures of Justin Trudeau and friends to Time magazine but did not want to cause a controversy. Rather, he says he was motivated by the public’s right to know. That’s hogwash.
Why bring this up now? With Halloween just around the corner should stores stop selling different coloured masks?
Some time ago in school auditoriums and parish halls there used to be minstrel shows where people painted their faces black. No problem.
Eric McCarthy,
Summerside
(1) comment
Dear Mr. McCarthy - Minstrel shows were 'no problem', some time ago, as you put it? Well, that is the most racist thing I have read or heard in a long time from an Islander. Not that I'm surprised considering how some people in my neighborhood still have those offensive little iron statuettes of little boys fishing with their faces painted black sitting on their front lawns. You're utterly ignorant and I'm surprised the Graphic printed such a racist and shocking comment from someone. It says very little about the discernment and sensitivity of their editorial staff.
Leviticus
