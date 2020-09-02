If you ask my family, I think they would agree that when it comes to tipping at a restaurant I’ve always been fair, if not generous. Even if the service isn’t the best, I realize the blame can be spread around, and not just placed at the hands of the server. Tipping used to be pretty simple. If I paid cash, I’d combine the total and the tip, leaving it so I never needed any change. If I paid by debit, I used the somewhat handy tip percentage or tip amount button on the debit machine, and that was that. How things have changed.
I first saw ‘it’ at the North Lake Boathouse Harbour Eatery. Then I saw ‘it’ at Clam Diggers in Cardigan the next day. Then I saw ‘it’ three different times at the same location at Bogside Brewery in Montague the following weekend. Let me say up front, I enjoyed everything about my experiences at these establishments, but ‘it’ made me uncomfortable. What is ‘it’?
Have you noticed how debit machines in restaurants are twice as big now? The reason? Apparently, they need the extra space to get the six tip ‘suggestion’ boxes on the same screen. Now, instead of just adding your own percentage or amount, you are faced with six boxes under the heading of tip. The first box says Good, 15%. The second Great, 18%. The third: Wow, 20%. The fourth: Best Service ever 25%. The fifth: No Tip. And the sixth: Custom. That’s a lot of information to absorb when the server is standing right on top of you. And let’s not kid ourselves, they know right away how big of a tip you left. To this day, I don’t have a clue what the custom box means. (Nor did I want to ask). But let’s review.
I’m usually in the 15 to 18% range when it comes to tipping. Rarely, if ever, lower. Those box choices are clearly available to me. But what if I think the service is wow, but only want to leave 18%. I might even think I’ve had the best service ever, but unless my car is buffed and waxed during dinner, I’m not leaving 25%. My first two experiences with this new debit machine went pretty smoothly I think, the server smiled as we left, which I take as an indication of a proper tip.
At the brewery, you get your beverage and pay right away. I was getting a single 20 ounce beer at this point and when the debit machine came, there ‘it’ was again. Six choices. For pouring a single beer. So, was that a good pour, was it great, was it the best pour I’ve ever seen? In the end, since it was just the server pouring me a single class of beer, I settled on good. For the tip, not the taste, which was great.
Then the conundrum of conundrums. At the food service window, you place your order for pizza on one side of the counter, and for other food at the other side. These are two separate businesses. I ordered from both sides and both times I paid by debit and both times, you guessed it, six different boxes.
But here, you were paying up front, and being asked to tip, before you saw, or even tasted, a morsel of food. So, am I tipping based on how the order was taken? Am I tipping on what I hope the food will taste like? Was this the greatest order I’ve ever had taken, was this even the best service ever when it came to placing my order? I just don’t know. I’ll be glad when this pandemic is over so I can just go back to leaving cash and making a quick getaway.
