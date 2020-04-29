While going through some old notes the other day I found this story. Down in the Florida Keys there was a treasure hunter whose motto was ‘Today’s the Day’. Every day for 16 years Mel Fisher sent his divers out with those encouraging words to find a Spanish ship that sank off the Keys in 1622.
He often had to pay his men in promises while dodging bill collectors. He and his family lived on a leaky houseboat for years. One of his sons and daughter-in-law were lost at sea as they searched for the treasures.
Still Fisher never gave up. He refused to abandon his dream or give in to critics and doubters. He held on by declaring that each day could be the day. Then, in 1985, Fisher’s divers found the mother lode of gold, silver and jewellery from the wreckage of the Spanish galleon. Thirty years later divers were still bringing up treasures from the site.
This story reminds me to stay steady in my faith. In Romans 5: 1-11 St. Paul speaks of being a “prisoner of hope.” Even while in a cold dark prison cell, his motto was ‘Today Could Be the Day’. He had hope to cope and went on to say like these treasure hunters he could boast in hope and that suffering produced perseverance, and perseverance produced character and character hope.
Paul explained that at just the right time Christ died for us when we were powerless to help ourselves. In fact while we were still sinners Christ died for us and now we can be justified (just as though we never sinned) by His shed blood on the cross.
Paul closed by saying, now I can boast in my hope and peace for I have been reconciled through my Lord Jesus Christ.
‘Today could be the day.’
Dave London,
Murray River
