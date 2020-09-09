Editor: September 6 - COVID- 19 is racing and raging around the world. Not on PEI, yet, thanks to our physical isolation and health rules but it’s trying hard to sneak in.
We know the virus does not slow down. It sounds ridiculous to say follow social distancing, wash your hands and disinfect areas shared by others. You should also wear a mask indoors to protect yourself and others.
That’s it? It sounds like a child’s game. It sounds so simple we hardly need to bother.And many are bothering less, even as flare-ups keep popping up everywhere daily. Why do you think everyone wants to come to PEI? It’s still safer here.
It’s not that serious.Well,death is serious. Nearly 200,000 deaths in the US alone. Forty two times more than in the Vietnam War. But what about COVID Light, if you could call it that? Go to the internet and watch these two Canadians who recovered (ctvnews.ca/you-don-t-want-to-experience-this-)
Legitimate and illegitimate protests, the flu season, poverty and ignorance are helping weave a COVID web that could tear society apart.
Forget the prostitution of television ads: “Now that things are back to normal ...” to sell trucks, cars, anything. Sports, theatres - Normal? Normal?
Why write this? Because schools are opening,because we are using an old model of education and hoping (praying?) it will work. How can it? If you put your hand on a hot stove you don’t have to put the other hand on to see how it works.
Remember the one-room schoolhouse? All grades together, children helping other children? We changed from that and survived. As a parent and former teacher I would home school or form safe teaching bubbles, and use disinfected shared facilities. Do we want our children sick and spreading COVID to every home in PEI?
This is the time to have real leadership. For the time being forget tourism, forget wasting money on roundabouts and forget gifts to large companies.Concentrate only on what Islanders need to survive, mentally, physically and economically, and start now. Today. Help the disabled, and those who cannot help themselves. Create new industry to provide the new essentials the world will need.THINK.We need leaders who can use their heads. At the moment we are still playing footsie. Hoping, hoping. We are in a very fragile bubble, on the verge of becoming a sieve.
There are coffee shops, stores and other places I, my family and friends, do not enter. The employees are not wearing masks and not disinfecting enough. We may never be back.
Invasion of privacy - you can’t tell me what to do? Get serious, leave your precious phone at home.You’re tracking yourself.
Too much tinkering, too much talking but not too late. I hate to use the hackneyed term, but we need a new paradigm, a new way of thinking. Time is running out on our way of life. The new normal? Oh, don’t forget to factor in global warming.
If we make a serious beginning here on PEI we might begin a new world model. If.
Gary Walker,
Charlottetown
