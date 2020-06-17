Businesses leasing space at Gateway Park in Souris will get a break on this year’s rent.
Souris Town Councillors voted 4-2 to take 25 per cent off the rent due to the impending loss of tourism dollars and travel restrictions.
The tenants don’t qualify for any provincial or federal COVID-19 programs.
Councillors Frankie Chaisson and Kenny Peters voted against the motion.
“I don’t know why we are giving taxpayer’s money away,” Coun Chaisson said.
“Everyone has to go through a rough spot ... next year are we going to have to tell people we are going to raise taxes?” he said. “I don’t want to be around for that.”
Councillors Ian MacDonald, Thelma MacDonald, Boyd Leard and Wanda Bailey all voted in favour of the rental cut.
In other council news, Chapman Bros Construction was awarded a tender for street resurfacing and miscellaneous patching in the town at a cost of $71,420.20.
The eastern PEI business was the only company to bid on the tender. Island Construction declined.
Major paving will take place on Lea Crane Avenue where the shoulder will be extended near CTMA Trucking.
In addition nine separate locations where the water main broke in the past year will be resurfaced and several potholes will be filled.
The next scheduled council meeting is July 13.
