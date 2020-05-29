It is a stressful time for tourism operators as they adjust to a summer with fewer tourists expected, but some who rely heavily on out of province traffic are opening with Islanders in mind.
John Rossignol of the award-winning Rossignol Estate Winery in Little Sands said it has taken 26 years to build up their tourism market and he expects it will take another five years to recover from the absence of cruise ships and bus tours in 2020.
“As difficult as the past couple of months have been, the problems in tourism are only beginning,” Mr Rossignol said.
On the Island’s north side, this is the second season for April and Darrell Gregory who own Ocean Breeze Cottages in Cable Head, but the business itself has existed for about two decades.
“Originally we weren’t sure about opening,” Ms Gregory said.
“Then we figured we owed it to ourselves, to the province and to the people who live here to open up.”
The Gregorys, who drew most of their traffic from other provinces and the United States last season, have cancelled bookings for the upcoming season for those same tourists.
“We are holding onto a few from New Brunswick and haven’t cancelled every one for later in the season, but we have made them aware that could be a possibility,” Ms Gregory said.
Moving toward a June 15 opening the Gregorys have made some adaptations to their marketing in hopes of filling their cottages with Island visitors.
“We have changed our minimum night stay to two nights thinking a weekend getaway might be something that would appeal to some,” Ms Gregory said.
They are also billing their operation as a great place for family and friends to spend time together, but still have separate cottages for sleeping and cooking their own meals.
“An easy relaxing way to social distance,” Ms Gregory said.
Family is also the focal point for Julie and JJ Chaisson who own the experiential tourism business the Fiddling Fisherman located in Souris.
“If we want to survive this summer we are going to have to adapt,” Ms Chaisson said.
“Our slogan is ‘Bring the Family’.”
The boat tour company, which offers a variety of sailing, dining and entertainment options, typically gets 80 to 85 per cent of their business from tourists.
Early on in the pandemic the Chaissons took advantage of government programs that helped them reinvent their marketing to appeal to locals.
Mr Chaisson is optimistic.
The vessel is certified to have 45 people on board, but Mr Chaisson knows those numbers are not realistic this season.
“We will be looking at more intimate gatherings and private groups,” he said.
When it comes down to it there is so much happening in PEI in the summer residents don’t even consider doing, so this summer might change things up a bit.
“We are all guilty of subconsciously taking everything we have around us for granted sometimes,” Mr Chaisson said.
Mr Rossignol said his business is based on selling inventory that is ready and waiting.
“All of our tanks and barrels are full and we now have to wait,” he said
“If our wine inventory is full and sales are nil then the effects begin.”
Those effects could be far reaching.
“Starting now, we don’t need staff for the summer ... then, next fall, we don’t need to harvest or purchase fruit,” Mr Rossignol said.
“Most important to remember is without sales, government tax revenue drops and our grandchildren will have to pay this money back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.