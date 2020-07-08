A Three Rivers councillor’s call for pedestrian safety in Montague was met in part last week.
New amber flashing lights have been installed on the corner of Station Street/Riverside Drive and Main Street in Montague.
At last month’s Committee of Council meeting, Three Rivers Councillor Alan Munro brought forward a motion to request the province install crosswalk lights at six locations around the community.
“That area of Montague is active within Three Rivers. It probably sees the most foot traffic,” Coun Munro said.
Leading up to the request he presented last month, Coun Munro said residents with younger children had safety concerns due to the high amount of traffic on Main Street.
The crosswalk is in close proximity to popular pedestrian centred areas of the town such as the Montague waterfront and the Confederation Trail. The trail is used year-round including winter.
“We’re hoping to get a little more foot traffic and get residents active,” Coun Munro said.
The lights were installed before the request was put in by the town.
Coun Munro confirmed costs associated with the lights would not be the responsibility of the town but the province.
Flashing amber lights are also situated in front of the Post Office, another high foot traffic area.
“We’re trying to make it safer for all residents,” Coun Munro said.
