Souris Town Council is worried the town won’t have a bylaw officer in place for the busy spring season.
The contract with a Charlottetown based security company expired the end of December.
A request for proposals put out over the past several weeks went unanswered.
Not having a bylaw officer on contract isn’t an option, CAO Shelley LaVie said.
“We’ve gotten a lot accomplished with unsightly premises, dogs and parking issues.”
The bylaw officer has the authority to issue warnings and tickets.
“You want to have somebody with a security background as sometimes there can be confrontational situations,” Ms LaVie said.
“It puts some strength behind the bylaws,” Councillor Kenny Peters added.
Another round of requests for proposal will go out this week.
