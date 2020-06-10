After years of planning and deliberating the splash pad is nearing completion in Montague.
Construction on the project began last month and is slated to finish in July.
“We are hoping to have it open by the first of July,” said Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay.
Mayor MacAulay also serves as chair on the splash pad ad-hoc committee.
Three Rivers hosted a contest on social media asking for suggestions on a name for the park. The name hasn’t been chosen yet.
The total cost of the project is $290,000 to be paid primarily from the Montague Reserve Fund.
“I think the projected costs we’re still on par for that,” Mayor MacAulay said.
“It’s great to get to the finish line.”
The project is a legacy project Three Rivers inherited from the former Town of Montague through the process of amalgamation.
The town agreed to complete projects from the amalgamated communities as part of the creation of Three Rivers.
“These legacy projects are important to their specific communities but they’re important to everybody,” the mayor said.
“I think we’ll see people come from far and wide.”
The project is being constructed by ABC Construction of Ontario.
The splash pad is located in the park at the top of the Wood Islands Hill at the entrance to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre.
