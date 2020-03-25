Tracey Joan Hubley passed away on March 5, 2020. She leaves her partner, Woody Phanor, mother Roberta, and younger sister, Tammy (Richard Little) among other family members. She was predeceased by her father, Alan Hubley.
Tracey spent her childhood in Montague, PEI. She obtained the Canada Cord in Guiding, was a member of the Confederation Girls’ Choir, was president of her high school student council, and excelled in many sports. In 1985, she skipped the PEI provincial junior women’s curling team.
Tracey completed her degree at the University of Prince Edward Island in 1988 and left shortly thereafter to start her career in Ottawa. On Parliament Hill, she first worked as a Special Assistant to MPs, and later as a trade and procurement specialist for various federal cabinet ministers.
Tracey later joined the world of government relations in 1997 and became president of Summa Strategies Canada in February, 2005.
There were no limits to Tracey’s abilities in the boardroom or at the negotiating table. She was a pioneer in a heavily male-dominated industry, and proved time and again to be among the very best in the business. Clients from around the world relied on her strategic counsel and ability to get things done. She mentored many and was a role model for young people entering the industry, especially young women.
Tracey always viewed Ottawa as a temporary stop, despite living in the city for three decades. A return to the Island, especially to the red cottage, was always restorative and brought a sense of peace and comfort. She had just completed plans for her retirement later this year, making her return to PEI imminent, and her untimely passing even more tragic.
Tracey leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, strength and love, a tight-knit family and a large circle of friends who were honoured to be part of her life. Her sense of humour, magnetic presence and historic laugh will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Tracey’s funeral was held in Charlottetown on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
