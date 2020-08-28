The amount of produce shipped off PEI during the ship building era was phenomenal, said Nora MacDonald, volunteer with the Cardigan Heritage Centre.
While shipbuilding has always been a prominent part of the history displayed in the museum,this year staff and volunteers have embarked on their own virtual journey through newspaper archives and other historical data to trace the routes of the dozens of ships built along the shores of the Cardigan River from 1825 to 1920.
Summer student Nadia Camp- bell, Manager Claudette Ferguson and Ms MacDonald are tracking their findings on a world map which will be added to the display once it is completed.
Ms MacDonald said she was a bit surprised at just how much cargo, in the form of lumber, potatoes, fish and grain was exported during the heyday of shipbuilding.
“The newly-built ships would leave PEI loaded down with lumber usually and they would be sailed to England to be sold,” Ms MacDonald said.
“Any ship that was to return would be loaded with goods from England and passengers.”
With visitor traffic a bit slow due to COVID traveling restrictions this summer was perfect to work on the project.
Even so Ms MacDonald said they are always adding to and changing the displays.
The rich history of shipbuilding
in the area was the original motivation for starting the centre in the early 2000s.
Nowadays there are exhibits on Mi’kmaq, education, commerce as well as the farming industry.
Major renovations, in the form of a new roof and the addition of two
decks, recently completed will ensure the longevity of the building.
Funding for the project was shared between the federal and provincial governments,the centre and a donation from the Rotary Club of Montague & Eastern PEI.
“We are all pretty proud of what we have here, but we still need funds to continue to operate,” Ms MacDonald said.
Visitor traffic has been down which is evident in the fact last season approximately $2,000 was collected from the on-site donation box while this year so far there is only $150.
The lull in donations has prompted the creation of a fundraiser.
Various local artists donated images which are being used on note cards sold at the centre.
This is the first summer job for Ms Campbell who is thrilled to help visitors explore.
“People think it’s great the community is so invested in preserving history,”she said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.