A $1 million contract has been awarded by Transport Canada for initial project work related to the construction of two new ferries for eastern PEI. The ferries will replace the MV Holiday Island on the Wood Islands, PEI to Caribou run and The MV Madeleine which sails from Souris, PEI to Cap-aux-Meules, Madeleine Islands.
Chantier Davie, a ship building company based in Lévis, Québec, will be establishing a project management office and initiating various engineering studies to support design and construction of the vessels which were first announced in the 2019 federal budget late last year.
The tender for the construction of the vessels has several requirements including: the replacement for the MV Madeleine be ice strengthened and both vessels vehicle capacity of approximately 280 automobile equivalent units (AEUs) and passenger capacity of 1,500.
According to a spokesperson from Public Services and Procurement Canada, work is scheduled to begin immediately and will be carried out over the next several months.
