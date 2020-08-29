Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) workers have set about 35 traps across the Island this month to survey PEI for brown long horned spruce beetles.
In eastern PEI a trap is stationed by the Wood Islands ferry weigh scales and another on the Floating Bridge Road in Murray River. Traps are also set as far west as Glenwood and Kildare in Prince County.
“The beetles have never been detected on PEI, which is good news,” said Ron Neville who provides support to CFIA’s inspection staff in all four Atlantic provinces. “The trap is there to see if it has spread to the Island.”
The brown long horned spruce beetle is an invasive species which has spread through Nova Scotia. It was also detected a few years ago in New Brunswick. Because of actions to control the spread, the population was reduced and recently undetected in New Brunswick.
The beetle traps are made of black,vertical panels with a small roof on the top and a catch at the bottom. From a distance, they look a little like birdhouses. They’re typically strung between trees in spruce stands and in areas where people would be most inclined to spread the species, where logs or firewood are transported.
The long horned spruce beetle is attracted to scents emanating from the trap: sick spruce tree smells and beetle pheromones.
Once a spruce tree is infected it will likely die within five years. The invasive species was introduced to Atlantic Canada in the late 90s when it spread across Nova Scotia.
Mr Neville said measures to eradicate the beetle in the province, such as felling infested trees, are no longer practical considering the species’ widespread presence.
If the Food Inspection Agency catches populations early in a particular region, control measures are more practical and can help prevent a widespread infestation.
Mr Neville said Islanders can be a great help catching any possible spread of insect infestations or tree diseases.
“This is Check Your Tree Month. While our traps are widespread, we’re not able to check every tree.”
Mr Neville and his agency encourage everyone to check their trees for any abnormalities and report findings to CFIA.The information could spark a variety of responses which could preserve tree and forest health on the Island and in Atlantic Canada depending on what shows up.
Gary Schneider said the brown long horned spruce beetle’s effects in Nova Scotia is just another example of why it’s important to foster rich ecosystems including a diversity of tree species.
“We have no idea what’s coming, but when we put in 1,000 white pine in an acre, we’re acting like we do know,” he said, adding a variety of tree species creates more resilient forests and can slow the spread of disease or infestation.
Creating balanced environments where a variety of birds and other wildlife can flourish could reduce the impacts of particular infestations too.
Mr Schneider said the concept that a variety of tree species increases overall resiliency applies to more urban or residential settings as well.
“Some people say they won’t plant hemlock because of the coming Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, or ash because of the coming Emerald ash borer, the list goes on,” Mr Schneider said adding, for awhile, towns and residents were keen to plant Nor- way Maple trees which they suspected wouldn’t be touched by disease or infestation.
Now, many Norway Maples on PEI have been infected with tar spot disease.
To help create a resilient environment, Mr Schneider suggests looking around the neighbourhood and selecting tree species to plant that are appropriate for the climate and least common.
To report any tree abnormalities you think could be caused by an infestation or disease call PEI’s CFIA branch at 902-566-7290 or report your findings online at www.inspection.gc.ca/ pests
