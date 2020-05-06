Dandelions, pussy willows, crocuses and daffodils aren’t all that extend spring greetings on PEI.
Along with those wonderful colourful symbols of hope for warmer days ahead, roadside trash rears its ugly head for all to see.
But help is on the way.
Amid the upheaval of current day stresses a constant in any form is welcome reprieve. In this instance it is the PEI Women’s Institute Roadside Cleanup campaign. This year it will be held on Saturday, May 23.
As with a limited number of activities available to Islanders these days this campaign will see a few changes necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those is the fact participants must supply their own bags - no biggie there. As well, there will be no prizes offered this year - once again no biggie. The exercise gives Islanders an opportunity to show support for the ladies who have worked diligently to organize the cleanup every year. There’s also the satisfaction of seeing roadsides litter free - with or without tourists to appreciate our striking scenery.
Litter is an ongoing issue on this Island and asking people nicely to stop tossing trash likens to chasing a cardboard coffee cup driven by a stiff north breeze - it can cover a lot of ground in a short time.
The end result is obvious. Someone will inevitably pick up that stray cup but until they do it is unsightly rubbish.
How despicable is it that inevitably each spring when the snow lifts from ditches and roadsides we see garbage just like that cup. The problem is it’s not just a cup; it’s discarded paper, bottles, cans, car parts, cartons, and plastic and paper bags and frequently household items and clothing.
Thankfully the majority of Islanders take pride in their surroundings.
It shouldn’t be necessary however for the onus to fall on Institute members to organize this campaign. At the same time conscientious citizens shouldn’t be taxed with doing offender’s dirty work.
Some might argue that if landfill sites had re-opened earlier roadside trash would be less of a problem.
Sorry, but few will buy that since the PEI WI has been responding to this need for 51 years. The member’s commitment is fueled by necessity, not idle boredom.
The recurring issue with roadside trash is shameful. We call ourselves a civilized society, yet many can’t find their way to trash bins.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.