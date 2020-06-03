Restrictions are slowly lifting across the country after an intensive two month lockdown due to COVID-19.
Some provinces are lifting restrictions in measured amounts and the gates seem to have blown wide open in places like Toronto where locals flocked to parks last weekend in search of sunny respite and in the process basically threw physical distancing out the proverbial window.
Closer to home, a funeral procession for Captain Jennifer Casey was held in Halifax, where her remains were taken to various locations around the city that were significant to her.
The procession was certainly heartfelt but something stands out. Some photos showed Haligonians crowding the edges of Halifax streets as the hearse passed, again not having the thought of physical distancing top of mind.
In the past couple of weeks, the idea of creating a bubble of sorts between PEI and New Brunswick seemed sensible, although there appears to be communication issues between the premiers of the two provinces.
New Brunswick’s status quickly changed last week and as of Monday the province had reported more than a dozen active cases.
There has been mention of including Nova Scotia in this bubble at some point. As a born and raised Bluenoser, this is certainly an exciting prospect but not if the MacNeil government can’t contain the virus, of which there are also still new cases and deaths being reported.
All this being said, a second wave is anticipated as it has occurred in other parts of the globe. Speculation puts a second wave happening in the autumn. What is going to happen with the bubble if this does happen? Do we go back into lockdown or might it be more prudent to put plans for a Maritime bubble on hold?
There’s certainly many more questions to be answered as we make our way through this next phase of the pandemic.
If we have a hope of inter-provincial travel, we need to be very conscious of what we’re doing and mitigating the chance of the virus spreading through our sister provinces.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.