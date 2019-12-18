Christmas trees produced by local growers appear to be in good shape this year.
At Tattrie Evergreens, who set up a retail lot at Nabuurs Gardens on the MacDonald Highway just north of Montague, and a U-Pick lot on the tree farm in Heatherdale, sales have been up after a rough season in 2018.
Owner Trevor Campbell said sales for his bigger trees from the 40+ acre farm are good.
“People are looking for bigger and bigger trees,” Mr Campbell said.
He added that businesses buy larger trees for outdoor displays such as the shapely fir at the Garden of the Gulf Museum in Montague.
“Prices stayed the same as usual,” he said. “It all depends on the size of the tree.”
This comes after tree growers fell to the mercy of a late spring frost and a dry summer last year.
“Sales are definitely up compared to last year. I lost a lot of my product last year,” Mr Campbell said.
Wallace Jorden of Jorden’s Balsam Fir Christmas Trees in Cape Bear says sales are shaping up this year.
Full seven to eight foot tall trees with a deep green hue are the standard for folks frequenting his four acre tree farm.
“We’re fairly sheltered. The tree farm is surrounded by woodlots all around it,” Mr Jorden said.
He has folks from around eastern PEI visiting his lot.
Mr Jorden deals solely with balsam fir right now. He planted a few blue spruce but they won’t be ready for a few years yet.
Sid Watts of Watts Tree Farm in Kilmuir has been having a similar season as well.
Mr Watts said last year wasn’t the greatest growing season but the weather in 2019 has helped the trees flourish even after facing post-tropical storm Dorian in September.
“We got enough rain this year. Last year was a long dry spell and it was really hard on smaller trees,” he said.
Mr Watts has been experimenting with shearing his balsam fir trees to help produce unique shapes to fit a variety of Christmas tree requests.
“We get people who want a tree as wide as it is tall. Others want a tree that is seven feet tall and three feet wide,” he said
Trees at the Watts Farm are graded on a three-tier scale according to the quality of the tree and how full it has grown.
This year Mr Watts did have to bump his prices up a bit but he stands by the quality of his product on a small acreage.
