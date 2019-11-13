Lyman Douglas never met his uncle, Private William Faulkner Douglas, who died at the tender age of 21 back in 1944, but a recent visit to his grave has given the Montague resident a renewed sense of respect for all who sacrificed in the name of freedom.
Private Douglas was one of several Canadian servicemen “on loan” to the American Special Forces, also known as the Devil’s Brigade.
The unit was at that time tasked with fighting the enemy’s main line of defense below Rome.
“My uncle was killed on May 22, 1944 and the breakout over that line occurred the very next day,” Mr Douglas said.
Those battles occurred in and around Anzio, Italy where a museum dedicated to the events is located in close proximity to the Anzio Beachhead Cemetery where Private Douglas was laid to rest.
“It was quietly humbling,” Lyman Douglas said of his recent visit to the immaculately kept cemetery on the west coast of Italy.
“The way I reasoned it out was I can’t bring him home, but I can bring a little bit of PEI to him,” Lyman Douglas said, explaining how he left behind PEI and Canadian memorabilia at his uncle’s gravesite. Lyman Douglas and his wife Norma also visited the museum where among the stories and articles of war memorabilia they found videos showing a more vivid picture of events of the time.
“We saw there was a lot of heavy fighting going on before the breakout, but what his role was we have no idea,” Mr Douglas said.
The Douglas couple contributed to the museum in the form of a picture and some information about Private Douglas.
The visit has allowed Lyman Douglas, whose roots are in Head of Hillsborough, to make a deeper connection to his family’s military history.
“My father never talked about the war other than the odd funny thing that would have happened.”
Nor did his mother, who was a war bride.
Both his parents, Sergeant John Hamilton Douglas and Corporal Doris Douglas, were veterans and spent many years involved with the Mount Stewart Legion and the PEI Command helping fellow veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.