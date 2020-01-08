By all accounts Thomas Carver was a generous man whose caring ways touched the lives of countless people.
Testament to that was the 3,000 people who paid their respects to the family at the wake of the Alliston businessman on Friday. In follow-up, more than 200 people filled the chapel at Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home in Murray River for Mr Carver’s funeral service on Saturday, January 4. Following the service the funeral procession was led by more than two dozen semi trucks.
Mr Carver passed away at his home in Alliston on December 31, 2019.
“He was a terrific fellow,” said Vernon Glover, who has been friends with Mr Carver for 60 years.
He was a very honest person and he’d do anything in the world for you if he could.”
Mr Carver started a trucking business back in 1958 with one truck and plenty will power.
Early on, when Mr Glover was just a teen, he remembers traveling with Mr Carver to Charlottetown to pick up lime dumpers one winter.
“We were in an old cab-over truck he had and that thing was some cold,” Mr Glover said.
“We had Skidoo suits on.”
Over the years Thomas M. Carver Ltd. has grown exponentially and along the way provided employment for many people.
Today the business is still family run with sons Scott and Cory at the helm.
“He just kept growing, buying more trucks and trailers,” Mr Glover said.
But it wasn’t just through business Mr Carver was respected.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay said his friend of 20 years was a humble man who spread his goodwill far and wide.
“It wasn’t done in an elaborate, flamboyant way, but he made sure a lot of things were done for a lot of people in his community,” Mr MacAulay said.
Reverend Lonnie Atkinson can attest to that.
“He was one of those people who helped countless numbers of people, but nobody ever knew it,” Mr Atkinson said.
“He didn’t want credit and was very private about those kinds of things.”
Mr Carver was a valuable member of the community and he will be missed by many.
He leaves to mourn his wife Minnie, children Donna, Scott, Royelle and Cory along with grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
