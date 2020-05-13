Three people escaped almost unscathed after a vehicle crashed into the river in Montague Friday morning.
Shortly after 4:00 am, Kings District RCMP responded to a call of a red pickup truck that went off of Main Street into the Montague River.
Island EMS responded to the call along with Montague Fire Department with three fire trucks and 18 firefighters.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“The investigation is continuing but we’re leaning more towards provincial summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act,” said Sergeant Christopher Gunn of the Kings District RCMP.
Sgt Gunn added that there is nothing in the investigation to lead to criminal charges at this time.
A dive team was not required for the incident as the three passengers were out of the vehicle as authorities arrived on scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
