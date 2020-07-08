The 2020 spring lobster season in eastern PEI is done and dusted.
“It was just a year to get through,” said one fisher who was happy to see the end of what was a tumultuous season for many.
A delay due to COVID-19 gave everyone an even start to the season, but it came with the loss of typically lucrative first two weeks.
Mother’s Day, traditionally a huge local market weekend, came and went by the time fishers set their traps in the waters of the Northumberland Strait and the choppy Gulf of St Lawrence in mid-May.
Many fishers were hit with quotas which left them scrambling in the first few days to find a place for catches that exceeded quota limits.
Imagine the stress of already having spent weeks wondering if there even would even be a season, only to have your catch rejected dockside.
Many fishers across the province turned to peddling to off-load catches rejected by buyers on the wharves.
It wasn’t uncommon to see the odd half ton truck in a parking lot selling live lobster in the past, but this past season there were certainly more than usual. In 2019, the province had approved 18 peddler’s licenses. This year, as of mid June, 60 were in the hands of core fishers.
There were many who decided a couple of weeks in to only fish half of their 300 traps.
Then things got a little better - quotas were expanded, if not lifted all together. Now the ones who already hauled in half their gear had another decision to make. Put it back or finish out the season with half the harvest.
The year 2020 will certainly be one for the history books.
Charlotte MacAulay
