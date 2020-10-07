With two family physicians in Kings County currently on leave the rotation at Kings County Memorial Hospital is being shouldered by fewer physicians.
In 2018 Kings County had a full complement of family physicians for the first time in nearly a decade with nine practicing in Montague and three in Souris.
According to a spokesperson from Health PEI one of those physicians is expected to return in early November, but no date has been set for the second one.
The two currently on leave are from practices in Montague.
Health PEI is working on providing locum coverage in the absences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.