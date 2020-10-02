River Waterman and Emily Merriam are helping their peers and at the same time hoping to inspire others.
The two Montague High students recently donated 80 bags filled with personal hygiene goods for students who may be in need.
“We were thinking if there is a bunch of people who might need this ...they’re simple things that people wouldn’t think others don’t have but they are necessities,” River said.
The bags contain hygiene products such as shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, tooth- brushes and soap. Half of the bags also have feminine hygiene products. Notes are included to inform the recipients of the community kitchen and community cupboard at Montague Rotary Library. The two provide free snacks and hygiene goods to anyone who may need them.
Back in January, River’s mom Krystal Dionne learned about grant applications from Rising Youth, a government funded organization that provides grants to youth for community-based projects.
Emily filled out the application and in March the two students received a grant of $1,500.
For Emily, it’s been a rewarding experience. She hasn’t done a project like this before and felt enabled by the grant to put something positive into her community.
“I’ve always wanted to do something like this but I’ve never really known how to go about it,” Emily said.
Shortly after receiving the grant,the pandemic came to PEI and River and Emily’s project was put on hold. Initially, they planned to purchase all the items and have them available at the local library.Now that school has resumed they are able to finish what they started.
The bags aren’t available to just Montague High students though. Staff at the school have coordinated with other schools to make them available to those students as well.
River hopes the efforts she and Emily have put into this project will inspire others.
“It’s something simple but it helps people think and then maybe they’ll decide to do something themselves,” River said.
River is the daughter of Ben Waterman and Krystal Dionne. Emily is the daughter of Kimberly and Michael Merriam.
