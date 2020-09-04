Some school bus drivers are nervous heading back into the school year because they don’t know how it will turn out, according to Nicole Couture who represents drivers through the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
“It’s hard to know exactly what will be needed,” Ms Couture said.
Some details such as the number of students on each bus and the number of substitute drivers available this year aren’t yet known to drivers or the union.
About 250 drivers and 40 spares usually provide transportation through the Public Schools Branch (PSB) for about 17,000 students. A bus, on average, provides transportation for 50 to 65 students, which puts two or three students in every seat, each day.
Ms Couture said one potential flaw in the plan could be drivers’ ability to find a substitute when needed.
“There has been a need for more substitute drivers for the past number of years,” she said.
Some believe more will be needed this year because drivers will have to stay home should they experience any symptoms of COVID-19.
The bus drivers themselves are reluctant to speak on record at this time.
However, one driver in Kings County said it can be hard to find a substitute on a good day in a normal year. They aren’t sure either how the province or PSB’s hiring plans are shaping up either.
The province has conditionally budgeted for six full-time equivalent drivers through a contingency fund to address COVID-19 related needs this year. The PSB and the province have asked parents to use an alternate mode of transportation if feasible.
The province announced last week that masks must be worn on school buses.
“We have been saying all along masks should be mandatory where physical distancing cannot happen,” Ms Couture said.
Ms Couture said the union will ask for specific support for bus drivers as needs become better known.
The same bus driver said, should an outbreak occur at the school where he delivers students, he would question if the risk is worth the work. He mentioned other drivers who may have health conditions, immuno-compromised family members or older in age like him may be mulling over the same question.
Another driver from eastern PEI said they feel they can trust the judgment of public health officials and feel it is important for students’ well-being and development to at least try to get children into schools this fall.
Should an outbreak occur they hope the schools branch and province will adjust appropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.