It has been a traumatic week for Souris residents.
Despite the best efforts of firefighters from three departments, a long-time landmark has disappeared from the town landscape. The Bluefin Restaurant was more than just a place to eat. For over four decades, it was where many residents gathered to mark milestones both big and small in everyday life. If the past six to eight weeks of physical and social distancing that has brought that “normal” routine to a standstill have taught us anything, it should be just how important marking those individual and collective accomplishments is to our collective wellbeing.
Two days later, an armed stand-off between Kings District RCMP and a 25-year-old area resident thankfully ended without injury after close to six hours. Residents in the immediate area were contacted by police and fire officials and told to remain in their homes. While such an incident would be traumatic anytime, the fact it comes less than a month after the shooting rampage in Nova Scotia that resulted in 22 deaths certainly added to the tension.
What didn’t help is the rumours that began to appear on social media as the incident progressed. There were reports of multiple shootings (including both a police officer and the suspect), fortunately none of which contained even a grain of truth. All this virtual rumour mill accomplished was to heighten anxiety, especially those for living elsewhere who were concerned about the safety of their loved ones. It also made it harder for first responders to do their job.
It has perhaps become an unavoidable by-product of what is sometimes referred to as the “information age.” Our Facebook and Twitter feeds start to light up quickly in this kind of situation, as people post any tidbit of information they hear. Unlike first responders and reporters, those posting don’t make any effort to confirm the accuracy of what they hear before they release it to the public. Once something is posted it can never be taken back. Instead it is usually repeated with growing frequency, with the assumption being that if so many people are saying it, then it has to be true.
Social media is the modern day version of the telephone party line-- a medium that often had a low reading on the accuracy scale. Many people may not seen the harm in such gossip but if it puts people’s safety at risk, the best course of action may be to avoid hitting the send button.
