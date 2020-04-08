To Covid-19:

You are very mean and quite extreme

You started with just one man

Now you are infecting the world, as fast as you can

You caught us off guard; so much by surprise

Now you bring tears to millions of peoples’ eyes

You have no love and no compassion

You infect every age, gender and race;

that’s your fashion

You use us, one by one to help you grow

You are trying to beat us down; to enhance your glow

Your scheme is to divide us all

By creating fear and panic; but that’s just your call

You are causing so much worry and pain

Creating many deaths, for your personal gain

You are now a pandemic; your numbers are large

You are greedy and aggressive,

and you think you’re in charge

We didn’t know you were coming,

so you may think you have won

But as our world works together, you will be done

It’s a matter of us working as a team, in this difficult time

Then, before long, we will end your massive crime

Politicians, scientists and all people on earth,

are watching you

Together we are quickly learning what to do

Our medical professionals already know your makeup

We will soon have the formula for your breakup

Doctors and researchers are working tirelessly

day and night

To rid you from the world and make it right

Our world is coming together; working

in every direction

We will eliminate you and your infection

We will do everything; we will isolate and quarantine

And with social distancing; we will ruin your self-esteem

We will listen and follow direction

and heed advice from the medical profession

As our people become united, as one for all

This is when, all of us together, will make you fall

We will look after each other, and

consistently work together

Then we will say good-bye to you forever

If we all do our part, against you and your misery

Then you will soon be remembered, only as history.

Gene Wood,

Fortune

