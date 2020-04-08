To Covid-19:
You are very mean and quite extreme
You started with just one man
Now you are infecting the world, as fast as you can
You caught us off guard; so much by surprise
Now you bring tears to millions of peoples’ eyes
You have no love and no compassion
You infect every age, gender and race;
that’s your fashion
You use us, one by one to help you grow
You are trying to beat us down; to enhance your glow
Your scheme is to divide us all
By creating fear and panic; but that’s just your call
You are causing so much worry and pain
Creating many deaths, for your personal gain
You are now a pandemic; your numbers are large
You are greedy and aggressive,
and you think you’re in charge
We didn’t know you were coming,
so you may think you have won
But as our world works together, you will be done
It’s a matter of us working as a team, in this difficult time
Then, before long, we will end your massive crime
Politicians, scientists and all people on earth,
are watching you
Together we are quickly learning what to do
Our medical professionals already know your makeup
We will soon have the formula for your breakup
Doctors and researchers are working tirelessly
day and night
To rid you from the world and make it right
Our world is coming together; working
in every direction
We will eliminate you and your infection
We will do everything; we will isolate and quarantine
And with social distancing; we will ruin your self-esteem
We will listen and follow direction
and heed advice from the medical profession
As our people become united, as one for all
This is when, all of us together, will make you fall
We will look after each other, and
consistently work together
Then we will say good-bye to you forever
If we all do our part, against you and your misery
Then you will soon be remembered, only as history.
Gene Wood,
Fortune
