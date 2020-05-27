I remember a wicked three-day blizzard many years ago that closed down the Island completely, blocking roads and closing schools, and leaving many without power.
When the storm finally eased up, I went outdoors and surveyed the scene. It was so peaceful and quiet, and I stood on the deck for awhile pondering and dreaming, feeling a sense of renewal.
Islanders, indeed all Canadians, are coming through a kind of viral snowstorm, that will have long-lasting implications for families, and communities, and businesses large and small.
But I believe it could also be a time of renewal.
In the profoundness of the moment, we have an opportunity to unscramble a few eggs, to re-imagine how we are going about things as an Island society, and to make fundamental changes that will take us in a different and more sustainable direction.
Unscrambling eggs is not easy.
It requires public will, and a government with the courage and imagination to explore policy options that run contrary to established practises.
For example, there is no better time I believe to advance the social and economic development of small rural communities on the Island. We should move towards greater decentralization.
For the past two months, Clow’s Red and White in North Wiltshire has been a lifeline, making grocery shopping convenient and safe with telephone ordering and pickup service. I am sure local stores and gas stations throughout rural Prince Edward Island have experienced increased sales during the pandemic, as people avoid the confusion and health and safety risks of the larger supermarkets.
It seems like an eternity ago, but my late father-in-law Gerald Handrahan, one of the province’s cooperative pioneers, served on a commission established in the 1980s by then Premier Angus MacLean. Its purpose was to find ways of strengthening country stores and mitigating the effects of large shopping malls.
Rural Prince Edward Island lost that battle, and now just a scattering of family-owned country stores still operate, many of these hanging on as a result of seasonal customers. Maybe it’s time to re-imagine, not only how we distribute and retail food, but also how we produce it here on the million-acre farm.
The previous government branded us Food Island, and yet the current model of industrial agriculture, with its dependence on potato monoculture, is broken and non-sustainable. We desperately need to take another direction. The King government recently gave $4.7 million unconditionally to the PEI Potato Board in an effort to save processing jobs and ensure contracts with potato growers are honoured by Robert Irving.
But that decision is also an unwise, knee-jerk response to a more fundamental problem.
This would be a good time for government to turn away from corporate driven agriculture, to invest substantially in small-scale farming by making land available through a provincial land bank and other programs, to prioritize and support more diversified and organic crops, and to increase our efforts to preserve soil, water, and natural systems.
It is possible to unscramble the eggs.
The Island doesn’t have to continue down its current economic path forever.
I would pose this question to Premier King.
Where is the vision and the new ideas advanced during the election campaign?
One thing I learned from my experience working in government, and closely with politicians, is that how you govern and what you do as a government depends greatly on the senior officials providing policy advice.
Few political leaders come into office with their own carved out agenda, and those who don’t quickly fall in line with the established bureaucratic thinking.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
To his credit, Angus MacLean and his crowd had a reformist vision, and the farmer from Lewes unscrambled a few eggs during his short tenure, though a whole lot more remained scrambled.
Our present government has an opportunity to set a new course for the province, not only with agricultural policy, but in other areas such as energy, transportation, rural community development, and governance.
This pandemic has given us pause to navigate a different course.
The same old, same old doesn’t need to be our future.
If he wants to, our storyteller premier could have an original and inspiring story to read to his grandchildren when his days at the Shaw Building are over.
