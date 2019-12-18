President Alaa Abd-El-Aziz is to be commended for his leadership in the creation of a medical faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island. His due diligence approach is a major and necessary step toward the education of physicians in our province.
President Aziz and his team have already succeeded in establishing an Engineering Faculty at the Island’s university and initiating other programs, as well as enhancing international student enrollment, contributing to the growth and development our university has experienced since 1969.
The efforts at UPEI will be well received by Island communities who have called for the medical faculty, and the thousands of Islanders seeking a family doctor.
It is true that the timing of a medical faculty will not provide an immediate solution to the impending physician shortage crisis. Other measures must be enacted including accelerated physician recruitment and retention, expansion of the medical residency program beyond the two additional positions announced, and further support for allied health care professionals.
Nevertheless, the encouraging work at UPEI related by President Aziz in the development of a medical faculty offers a more optimistic future for a secure medical service on Prince Edward Island.
Dr. Herb Dickieson
O’Leary
