The program, Canadian Health Advanced by Nutrition and Graded Exercise (CHANGE), is being offered through UPEI Health and Wellness Centre.
Director Marilyn Barrett said the focus of the yearlong session is about individuals developing healthy eating habits combined with individualized exercise strategies.
The session is for anyone who has symptoms or is at risk of metabolic syndrome, a health disorder with very specific symptoms, including diabetes or pre-diabetes, high bad cholesterol, low good cholesterol, high blood pressure and/or abdominal obesity.
“Lots of people don’t even know they have it,” Ms Barrett said, explaining how regular sessions with both a dietician and a kinesiologist will help participants.
UPEI has partnered with Metabolic Syndrome Canada to provide the program for free, thanks to an anonymous donor, and organizers are looking for recruits particularly in eastern and western PEI.
Organizers are currently working with Three Rivers, Souris and O’Leary to find spaces to hold the sessions which are expected to begin in early July.
CHANGE begins with one-on-one sessions and then moves into a group forum with various meeting times throughout the year.
“It is a yearlong commitment and that commitment creates accountability,” Ms Barrett said.
This will be the first time CHANGE will be offered east of Montreal and it has seen success in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
Jenneca Pomeroy is a registered dietitian said CHANGE uses the Mediterranean diet throughout the program.
It is primarily a plant based diet that encourages the consumption of vegetable, fruits, nuts, whole grains and fish. Red meat is part of the program, but lean cuts and skinless are recommended.
“It is a really feasible way to work on healthy eating,” Ms Pomeroy said.
“It allows for regular everyday foods to be used.”
Participants will receive regular guidance regarding foods that are part of the diet and also direction on different ways to prepare them.
“There is a lot of evidence it is easily integrated into one’s lifestyle,” she added.
Ms Barrett said Health and Wellness Centre was looking to present a program on PEI that would fill a gap and realizing this was not something the province was already offering they decided it would be a good fit.
There are several spots still open for the eastern and western areas and Ms Barrett encourages anyone who thinks they might be a candidate to contact 902-566-5156 or email mbarrett@upei.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.